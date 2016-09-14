HGH for sale

If you’re looking for HGH for sale, you’re not alone. Human Growth Hormone, which is the full name of the product, is seen as a modern day fountain of youth. HGH is an exogenous hormone that has become extremely popular for those who seek to obtain a more youthful looking appearance, enhance their performance at the gym, boost their energy levels and increase muscle growth.

Contrary to popular belief, HGH is not a steroid product. It is, however, an anabolic supplement, but in fact, the food we consume on a daily basis is anabolic and our bodies produce HGH naturally through our pituitary gland. In other words, we already have it naturally in our bodies, but using an HGH supplement product can help us increase all those positive effects that we would otherwise struggle more to obtain.

HGH can be taken in several different forms. Athletes often prefer to get hgh injectections directly into their muscles while others prefer pills or an HGH spray. The former is the most effective method, but pills and spray can be found in regular nutrition stores.

So how does HGH work?

As mentioned, this hormone can be found naturally in our bodies. When increasing the amount by taking a dose of synthetic HGH, there are a number of positive effects such as cell growth and regeneration (which promotes a more youthful appearance), increase of muscle mass and bone density. Due to these positive effects, scientists have been extracting growth hormone from cadavers since the 1950’s but did not succeed to synthesise it until 1981. Once it was successfully produced, growth products as a supplement quickly started becoming popular. HGH can be used both in people with physical conditions such as deficiencies in their growth mechanisms and in people who seek to improve their normal physical capabilities.

Although HGH is one of the safest hormones to use, there are a few side effects one should be aware of; for example joint pain, headaches, nausea, dizziness and more. It is also important to use the correct dosage which normally ranges from 1-4iu, depending on body weight, gender and which purpose the product is used for. It is important to always consult a physician who can give you advice regarding suitability and dosage before taking this hormone. It is especially important to be careful when combining the hormone with other performance enhancers such as testosterone and anabolic steroids. Although such a combination can bring good results depending on your goals, it is important to know how they work together.